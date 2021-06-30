SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teacher alleges discrimination after superintendent’s son hired

A teacher is suing the Georgetown County School District, alleging discrimination.
A teacher is suing the Georgetown County School District, alleging discrimination.
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A teacher is suing the Georgetown County School District, alleging discrimination.

Sabrina Billings claims she was twice denied the position of Instructional Technology Coach.  Instead, one of the jobs was given to the son of then-Superintendent Randall Dozier.  Billings claims she was discriminated against based on her race and gender.

Earlier this year, the South Carolina Ethics Commission investigated a complaint that Superintendent Dozier intimidated district employees regarding the hiring of his son and daughter-in-law.

The Ethics Commission found no evidence that Superintendent Dozier had any role in selecting his son and daughter-in-law for employment.  However, it did determine that Superintendent Dozier was in violation when he signed their employment contracts.  The Ethics Commission levied a penalty of $500 against him.

Superintendent Dozier retired last year.  Keith Price currently serves as superintendent.

The Georgetown County School District says it does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Arrington
Arrington on leave from Pentagon job, accused of disclosing classified information
House on I-526.
House on I-526 in North Charleston
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
A community is calling for justice after a teen was shot and killed in North Charleston.
Family calls for justice after 16-year-old is shot and killed

Latest News

Many of the residents at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel had been living there for years,...
Housing eludes those still living at Suburban Extended Stay
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death
Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to become the next named storm as early as...
FIRST ALERT: Potential tropical cyclone could become Elsa soon
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Plans for the Charleston Nine Memorial include fellowship benches and a fountain with names of...
General Assembly overrides McMaster veto of funds for Emanuel 9 memorial