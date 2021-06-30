Teacher alleges discrimination after superintendent’s son hired

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A teacher is suing the Georgetown County School District, alleging discrimination.

Sabrina Billings claims she was twice denied the position of Instructional Technology Coach. Instead, one of the jobs was given to the son of then-Superintendent Randall Dozier. Billings claims she was discriminated against based on her race and gender.

Earlier this year, the South Carolina Ethics Commission investigated a complaint that Superintendent Dozier intimidated district employees regarding the hiring of his son and daughter-in-law.

The Ethics Commission found no evidence that Superintendent Dozier had any role in selecting his son and daughter-in-law for employment. However, it did determine that Superintendent Dozier was in violation when he signed their employment contracts. The Ethics Commission levied a penalty of $500 against him.

Superintendent Dozier retired last year. Keith Price currently serves as superintendent.

The Georgetown County School District says it does not comment on pending litigation.

