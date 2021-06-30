SC Lottery
Toll collections end on Hilton Head Island

12 a.m. Thursday will begin a new era without tolls on Hilton Head.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will stop collecting tolls on Hilton Head Island’s Cross Island Parkway at midnight.

12 a.m. Thursday will begin a new era without tolls on Hilton Head. The SCDOT says the bonds issued to build the Cross Island Parkway will be paid off and tolls will be discontinued as required under state law.

Beginning Thursday, the department says signs will be in place advising motorists to use caution and slow down, but not to stop, as they travel through the toll plaza. They say the plaza will be removed in the coming months by an SCDOT contractor.

Opened in 1998, The SCDOT says The Cross Island Parkway is a 7.5 mile, limited access route that connects the William Hilton Parkway at the north end of the Island with Palmetto Bay Road and the Sea Pines Circle at the south end of the island.

Officials say the toll is $1.25 per cash customer and $.75 per Palmetto Pass customer based on a two axle vehicle. It will be free Thursday.

Motorists using Palmetto Pass electronic devices to pay their tolls electronically may return them in person at the plaza office.

The SCDOT says users will receive a refund of their current balance and the toll office is located at 4 Marshland Lane on Hilton Head Island.

Transponders may also be returned via mail at P.O. Box 5096, Hilton Head Island, SC 29938.

Additional information and answers to frequently asked questions about Palmetto Pass accounts can be found on the SCDOT’s website, or by contacting customer service at 855-467-2368.

Image of the Cross Island Parkway toll plaza on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Photographed May 6,...
Toll collections end on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Pkwy