Two suspects arrested in connection to Summerville home invasion which led to man’s death

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which led to a man’s death.

The Summerville Police Department announced the arrest of Terry Woods and Fernando Wright for the break-in that happened earlier this year.

Woods was arrested on June 21 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, while Wright was arrested on March 11, 2021 by SPD officers. Both men each face three counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary. Authorities said the death of one of the victims in the home invasion, identified as Dominique Harper, is still being investigated.

On Feb. 4, 2021, police officers responded to a home on Warington Street for a possible burglary and kidnapping. A report states that during the investigation it was learned someone broke into the home while two victims were inside.

Police reported that a third victim, Harper, arrived home and was forced to get into a vehicle with the suspects.

Harper’s body was later found in Berkeley County. Coroner George Oliver said the body was spotted off Cypress Campground Road in Ridgeville, and listed the death as a homicide.

According to Summerville police, following a thorough investigation, Wright and Woods were arrested and charged.

“The investigation into the death of Dominique Harper is still being investigated by Summerville Police Department at this time,” Summerville police officials said. “Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office has assisted with the investigation.”

