Working Wednesdays: Alternative Staffing is hiring for various jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs in a variety of industries.

Alternative Staffing employment agency is looking to fill openings in manufacturing, light industrial, office and clerical support, and hospitality.

To apply, stop by the office at 1505 Remount Road in North Charleston. The office is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants may also call 843-744-6040 for more information.

You’ll find more information about how to apply once the live stream is attached to this story after 2 p.m. today.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

If you can’t watch the live stream at 2 p.m., once the interview is over, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.