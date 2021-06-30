SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: ICL hiring for fertilizer manufacturing facility

Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
By Ann McGill
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs with a company that develops and manufactures fertilizer products.

LIVE 5 WORKING WEDNESDAYS: ICL has openings for maintenance technicians, lead operators, shift leads, operators, and developmental operators. MORE>> https://bit.ly/2SC7m22

ICL has facilities in North Charleston and Summerville. The company has openings for maintenance technicians, lead operators, shift leads, operators, and developmental operators. To apply for jobs with ICL, click the link.

You’ll find more information about how to apply once the live stream is attached to this story after 2 p.m. today.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

If you can’t watch the live stream at 2 p.m., once the interview is over, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

