Activists to hold news conference on Sutherland death, delays in criminal charges

Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in custody on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in custody on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center.(WRDW)
By Paola Tristan Arruda and Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Activist groups will hold a news conference Thursday outside the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to sound another call for criminal charges in the Jamal Sutherland case.

The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition and other groups have called that news conference for 6:30 p.m. in downtown Charleston.

Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center as deputies forcibly removed him from his holding cell so he could appear at a bond hearing that morning.

Sutherland had been arrested the night before on an assault charge at a mental health treatment center where he was a patient, police said.

Sutherland’s family and community activists have called for charges in Sutherland’s death since the release of videos from inside the jail showed him becoming unresponsive.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she has not ruled out criminal charges in the case, but said she was waiting on additional details in the investigation before she could decide whether criminal charges could stand up in court. She initially said she hoped to have all of the information she needed to make that decision by the end of June.

But she said on Monday additional forensic testing had been ordered and she had called in a forensic pathologist to further review details in the case, which would delay her decision.

She has not specified a date by which she expects to announce whether charges will be filed.

