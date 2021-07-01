SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

After 6 weeks of decline, SC unemployment claims post slight rise

For the week ending Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce...
For the week ending Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported 1,672 first-time claims, up from 1,633 the previous week.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in seven weeks, South Carolina reported a slight increase week-to-week in the number of first-time unemployment claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported 1,672 first-time claims, up from 1,633 the previous week.

Charleston County had the third-highest number of claims at 131, behind Greenville County’s 153 and Richland County’s 147.

For the week ending Saturday, South Carolina paid out a total of $53.8 million in federal and state unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out almost $6.5 billion in federal and state benefits.

Saturday was the last day South Carolinians would be eligible for federal unemployment benefits, based on an order from Gov. Henry McMaster.

He says the move should help ease the state’s labor shortage.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

Trident Medical Center CEO Christina Oh said adding the residency programs to Trident’s growing...
Trident Medical begins operations as teaching college
Moncks Corner Police say a man wanted in connection with an early-morning shooting on Wednesday...
Police arrest man in Moncks Corner shooting
The South Carolina Department of Social Services said a boy was born on June 11 and was...
Baby surrendered safely under Safe Haven Act
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston teen’s shooting death