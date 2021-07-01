After 6 weeks of decline, SC unemployment claims post slight rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in seven weeks, South Carolina reported a slight increase week-to-week in the number of first-time unemployment claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported 1,672 first-time claims, up from 1,633 the previous week.

Charleston County had the third-highest number of claims at 131, behind Greenville County’s 153 and Richland County’s 147.

For the week ending Saturday, South Carolina paid out a total of $53.8 million in federal and state unemployment benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out almost $6.5 billion in federal and state benefits.

Saturday was the last day South Carolinians would be eligible for federal unemployment benefits, based on an order from Gov. Henry McMaster.

He says the move should help ease the state’s labor shortage.

