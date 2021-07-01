SC Lottery
Baby surrendered safely under Safe Haven Act

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office recently accepted an infant surrendered under The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act better know as Daniel’s Law.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said a boy was born on June 11 and was surrendered to the state this past Tuesday.

When he was born, DDS says he weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19.7 inches long.

The infant was safely surrendered at the Trident Medical Center Emergency Department, DDS said.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Charleston County DSS says they were able to take custody of the child.

SCDDS says a permanency planning hearing will be held virtually at 3 p.m. on Aug. 12.

More information on the hearing can be found by contacting the Charleston County DSS office at 843-953-9400 or the Charleston Clerk of Court office at 843-958-4400.

