Berkeley County man gets 30 years for pointing gun at U.S. Marshals

Ricky DeWayne Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty to assaulting two agents of the U.S. Marshals Task...
Ricky DeWayne Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty to assaulting two agents of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.(BCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man has been sentenced to 30 years for pointing a gun at U.S. Marshals after authorities say he shot at a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky DeWayne Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty to assaulting two agents of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on March 22, 2018 when a deputy attempted to stop a truck for traffic violations.

“While the truck initially slowed and pulled into a gas station parking lot, it quickly pulled out and led the deputy on a high-speed chase into a residential subdivision,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.  

A report states that the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Johnson, made a U-turn in a neighborhood and fired a .45 caliber pistol at the pursuing deputy.  According to authorities, Johnson continued driving until he made an abrupt stop, where he pointed the handgun at the deputy who had exited his vehicle and had drawn his weapon. 

“When the deputy took cover, Johnson sped off and made his way to a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood, where he exited the vehicle and ran from the deputy,” authorities said.

Prosecutors said upon searching the truck, which had been stolen, deputies located inside a spent casing for a .45 caliber round and a .22 caliber handgun.  In addition, another spent casing was discovered nearby in the street.  After deputies established a search perimeter, they said they learned that a van had been stolen around where the suspect had fled on foot. 

Hours later, two members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Johnson in downtown Summerville, activated blue lights, and pulled up behind Johnson in an attempt to apprehend him, authorities said. 

According to a report, Johnson attempted to flee and, during the ensuing foot chase, pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at the pursuing Marshals. 

“The Marshals opened fire at Johnson and brought him down,” officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. ”Investigators recovered a .45 caliber handgun loaded with 4 rounds of ammunition from Johnson who was treated for a gunshot wound in a local hospital and taken into custody.”

Authorities said federal law prohibits Johnson from possessing firearms and ammunition, as he was previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment of more than one year. 

Johnson’s criminal history includes prior convictions for second degree burglary in 2009 and 2010, grand larceny in 2009 and 2013, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2014, financial transaction card theft in 2009, breaking into motor vehicles in 2010, and failure to stop for blue lights in 2014 and 2015.

United States District Court Judge Margaret B. Seymour sentenced Johnson to the statutory maximum of 30 years in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.  There is no parole in the federal system.

“Anyone foolish enough to point a gun at federal law enforcement yet fortunate enough to survive should know that they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart.  “Our law enforcement officers – local, state, and federal – put their lives on the line each day to protect and serve the public.  Our office will never tolerate criminals threatening or shooting at our brave men and women in uniform.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

