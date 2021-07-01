SC Lottery
Charleston schools ask for parent’s input spending COVID funds

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they are in the process of gathering input on how to use federal funds they have received for COVID-19 recovery.

Based on approximately 4,000 responses to a survey earlier this month, the CCSD says there are six areas of strong support.

The district says they want parent’s ideas on strategies for those priority areas over the next three years.

Those six areas include: mental health services, activities for low-income students and impacted subgroups, learning loss among students, summer learning and afterschool programs, educational technology and indoor air quality.

CCSD has provided a form to provide your feedback on those six topics.

