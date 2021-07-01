The Citadel announces 2021 Hall of Fame class

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Record-setting performers on the field and distinguished alumni highlight The Citadel’s 2021 Hall of Fame class that was announced Wednesday.

The six inductees include Carlos Avalos (Football), Brian Baima (Football), Bo Betchman (Baseball), Ralph Ferguson (Football), Col. Julian Frasier, III (Honorary) and Al Kennickell (Honorary)

The 43rd annual Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will take place on Oct. 29 at the Charleston Marriott Crystal Room (170 Lockwood Drive). The cocktail reception starts at 6 p.m. with the program set to begin at 7 p.m. The attire is smart casual.

Carlos Avalos, Football, Class of 1989

A force along the offensive front, Carlos Avalos became The Citadel’s first consensus All-American following the 1988 season. A native of Miami, Florida, Avalos was a three-time letterwinner for the Bulldogs from 1986-88. Over his last two seasons, Avalos started 23 games, earning honorable mention All-Southern Conference honors as a junior.

The 1988 season saw Avalos pave the way for an offense that rushed for 3,436 yards and 36 touchdowns, including 496 rushing yards against VMI. The Bulldogs would knock off Navy on their way to an 8-4 record and a No. 14 national ranking. Following the season, Avalos was named an All-American by the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association and The Sports Network/STATS. He was also the first player from The Citadel to win the Jacobs Blocking Award.

Brian Baima, Football, Class of 1973

One of the best wide receivers to ever suit up for The Citadel, Brian Baima became the first Bulldog to be named the Southern Conference Athlete of the Year in 1972. In just two years as a Bulldog, Baima is tied for third in receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards and 11th in receptions. He is also second on the school’s all-time list with seven career 100-yard receiving games.

As a senior, Baima put together one of the best seasons for a Bulldog receiver as he caught 63 passes for 1,230 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the country in receiving yards, and ranked second nationally in receptions and touchdowns on his way to being named a Third-Team All-American. He became the second Bulldog to be selected as the SoCon Player of the Year by the Media

Bo Betchman, Baseball, Class of 1997

One of the most consistent players in program history, Bo Betchman was a two-time All-Southern Conference selection after hitting .333 with 291 hits, 60 doubles, 11 triples, 162 RBIs, 189 runs scored and 73 stolen bases in his career. He ranks in the Top 10 in nearly every statistical category, including second in starts (235) and walks (174). His play on the field helped the Bulldogs to a pair of SoCon Tournament championships and two trips to the NCAA Regionals.

As a junior, Betchman was named to the all-conference team as a third baseman after hitting .378 with 79 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, 47 RBIs and 53 runs scored. He followed that up by hitting .332 with 74 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, 52 RBIs and 63 runs scored in being named to the all-conference team as a second baseman.

Ralph Ferguson, Football, Class of 1977

One of the most versatile players on a very stingy defense, Ralph Ferguson was a two-time All-Southern Conference selection, two-time all-state honoree and an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. He finished his career with 335 tackles and 13 interceptions.

During his senior season, Ferguson recorded 115 tackles and led the team with five interceptions. He returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown to help the Bulldogs to a 26-7 victory at Air Force. Ferguson finished his junior season with 112 tackles and four interceptions after posting 84 tackles during his junior season.

Col. Julian Frasier, III, Honorary, Class of 1959

Julian Foster is one of the longest, strongest and most passionate supporters of The Citadel Athletics. Over the years, he has served in numerous voluntary and elected offices at The Citadel from the president of the Alumni Association, athletics committee chair of The Citadel Board of Visitors and currently as Emeritus member of the TCBF Board of Directors.

Frasier’s passion and commitment to The Citadel began during his days as a cadet in the late 1950′s. Since his graduation, Frasier has continued to attend as many athletic events as possible. His commitment to the school continues with his membership in the President’s Circle, Order of the Tartan Society, Star of the West Society and TCBF.

He has served as the owner of Frasier Tire Service, Inc. since 1974.

Al Kennickell, Honorary, Class of 1977

From his time as an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, Al Kennickell has been committed to giving back to The Citadel and the Savannah, Georgia community. He utilized the leadership skills he learned as a cadet to purchase the family business and turn The Kennickell Group into an internationally recognized company doing business worldwide.

Kennickell has continued to give back to The Citadel over the years and was honored as The Citadel Alumni of the Year in 2016. He is a lifetime member of The Citadel Alumni Association, Legacy Society, Star of the West Society and past president of The Citadel Brigadier Foundation. He also served as the chairman of the 2019 RBC Heritage golf tournament at the Harbour Town Golf Links.