SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Community mourns 10-year-old lost in Lexington Co. fire

By Chris Joseph
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Her father called her “unconditionally loving” and neighbors described her as the “light” of the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the Lexington County Coroner confirmed 10-year-old Chloe Eve Doby died from injuries she suffered in a mobile home fire.

Fire officials were called to the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane around noon Tuesday. That’s off SC-6 near Fish Hatchery Road.

Chloe’s father, Henry Doby, only spoke with WIS briefly but stressed how Chloe was loving in an oftentimes hateful world.

Neighbor Wendie Daffern said she watched Chloe grow up since she was an infant and described her as a happy and busy child.

PREVIOUS STORY | 10-year-old dies after fire at Lexington mobile home

“She really was the light of this neighborhood,” Daffern said. “She was so cheerful, and everybody knew her. She was just like one of our kids.”

Daffern said Chloe would come over to her and her husband’s mobile home often to play with their daughter. She said their favorite activities were swimming, watching cartoons and eating pancakes.

“She grew up really fast, like kids do. She was really, really cute. A sweet little girl,” she said.

An autopsy was performed at MUSC on Thursday, and Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the results likely wouldn’t be back until Friday.

SLED and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston 16-year-old’s shooting death

Latest News

North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family...
Photo shows North Charleston police officer comforting woman during disturbance call
Inside a Ridgeville building, children from more than a dozen Lowcountry counties who are...
‘Shawshank for children’: SC juvenile justice facilities face increasing criticism
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC implements new 2-cent Gas Tax increase
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Shawshank for children’: SC juvenile justice facilities face increasing criticism
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in custody on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Activists hold news conference on Sutherland death, delays in criminal charges