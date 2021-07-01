SC Lottery
Crews respond to North Charleston commercial fire

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a commercial structure fire on Rivers Avenue.

Crew responded to the 6100 block of Rivers Avenue Thursday morning to fight the fire, the NCFD says.

Firefighters say that the far right westbound lane of Rivers Avenue is closed near the incident.

The fire is out and the NCFD says no injuries were reported.

