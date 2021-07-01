Crews respond to North Charleston commercial fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a commercial structure fire on Rivers Avenue.

Crew responded to the 6100 block of Rivers Avenue Thursday morning to fight the fire, the NCFD says.

Firefighters say that the far right westbound lane of Rivers Avenue is closed near the incident.

The fire is out and the NCFD says no injuries were reported.

❗️❗️Traffic Alert❗️❗️ Far right lane of Rivers Ave Westbound around the 6100 block is closed.



Crews on scene of a commercial structure fire. Fire is out at this time. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/xqrP48fhNU — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) July 1, 2021

