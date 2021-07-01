SC Lottery
Daniel Island opens first recreation center

By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The long-awaited Daniel Island Recreation Center is opening its doors to the community Thursday.

The City of Charleston says the $10 million facility is the first city-owned, indoor recreation facility to serve both the Daniel Island community and the growing Cainhoy community. It includes a full-size basketball court, a cardio and weightlifting space, and several multipurpose rooms, city leaders say.

Located near I-526 at 165 Fairbanks Drive, the city reports the building is 22,000 square feet.

Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg says they expect the space will soon be home to middle school volleyball and basketball teams.

“I think it gives everybody the opportunity to come out and enjoy their public spaces, near Governors Park,” Kronsberg said. “It provides the children a place to participate in recreation activities sponsored by our recreation department. And it gives people of all ages and all groups the opportunity to reserve a room.”

The view from one of the main rooms looks out at the Governors Park soccer fields.

Kronsberg says this project has been in the works since plans for Daniel Island were first laid out. The city held a ground breaking back in 2016. Originally, the city hoped to open the doors months ago, but due to budget constraints during the pandemic, the opening was pushed back.

The city has scheduled Thursday as the soft opening for the recreation center, but that means the public can now come by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kronsberg says that until they are able to hire more staff, it will only be open weekdays.

Those interested can apply for a position at the Daniel Island Recreation Center by heading to the City of Charleston’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

