Deputies clear fatal crash on Edisto Island

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early-morning crash on Edisto Island.

Deputies say they arrived at a crash on Highway 174 near Jehossee Road on Edisto Island just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Upon investigation, Charleston County deputies say the crash involved one car that ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The CCSO says the car was travelling West at a high rate of speed and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was the only occupant, deputies say.

The CCSO says their Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.