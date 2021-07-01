SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies clear fatal crash on Edisto Island

Upon investigation, Charleston County deputies say the crash involved one car that ran off the...
Upon investigation, Charleston County deputies say the crash involved one car that ran off the roadway and struck a tree.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early-morning crash on Edisto Island.

Deputies say they arrived at a crash on Highway 174 near Jehossee Road on Edisto Island just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Upon investigation, Charleston County deputies say the crash involved one car that ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The CCSO says the car was travelling West at a high rate of speed and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was the only occupant, deputies say.

The CCSO says their Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Juvenile driver charged in fatal Johns Island crash
Twin brothers Javian and Jadrien Huell graduated from C. E. Murray High School in Greeleyville...
Twin brothers take top honors in C. E. Murray High Class of 2021
Crew responded to the 6100 block of Rivers Avenue Thursday morning to fight the fire, the NCFD...
Crews extinguish fire at North Charleston restaurant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trident Medical begins operations as teaching college
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston 16-year-old’s shooting death