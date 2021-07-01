Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer

SC Lottery
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall Tyron Dickson of Orangeburg in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Robert Fuller whose body was found in a freezer this past January.(OCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a person of interest in a murder case where the victim was found in a freezer in Orangeburg County.

Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday night that they are searching for 22-year-old Kendall Tyron Dickson of Orangeburg in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Robert Fuller whose body was found in a freezer this past January.

“We’re interested in speaking with this individual who may have information related to the case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, we urge you to contact us.”

A report states Fuller’s body was discovered in early January by a group riding ATVs who decided to investigate what they believed to be a haunted home near Norway. Fuller’s body was located inside a chest freezer at the residence.

Deputies describe Dickson as 5′11″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on Dickson’s location is urged to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“Crimestoppers callers can remain anonymous by using the mobile app and also by utilizing a map tool located on their website,” the sheriff’s office said.

