Deputy and two employees shot near South Carolina park, officials say

By WYFF-TV staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon, according to officials with Spartanburg Water and Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg County.

Wright said the deputy is okay.

Jennifer Candler, Communications Director for Spartanburg Water, did not know the extent of the injuries of the water employees.

Candler said a team was working on a sewer main repair and a man walked up and asked them what they were doing.

Candler said the man then started shooting.

Wright did not release any details about the circumstances about the deputy being shot.

