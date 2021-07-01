Downtown stabbing victim and mother asking for answers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the victims of a King Street altercation is asking those involved or who has information to come forward. Allen Johnson Jr. was one of six people hospitalized after a fight on May 10.

He says he was walking to his car in the early morning hours on May 10 when someone reached into his pocket and robbed him. He says after that, he was attacked and stabbed multiple times.

Johnson spent almost a week in the hospital, suffering from a fractured jaw, and nine different stab wounds on his back, stomach, and chest.

“My life won’t be the same. It never will. It never will,” Johnson said. “The one message I have to say is turn yourself in. Do the right thing.”

Johnson and his mother, Michelle Jenkins, went to bond court for one of the men who attacked him. Johnson says he believes there were multiple people who attacked him and others that morning.

“I just feel, even these people that stood there and recorded this and went live with this on Facebook, they need to realize that they’re an accessory to this,” Jenkins said. “So, come forward. That’s all I’m asking. Do an anonymous tip. Everybody deserves closure to this.”

City of Charleston police say the investigation is still ongoing.

“If anybody has any additional information in reference to the incident, they can contact the central investigation division CPD by calling (843) 743-7200,” CPD spokesperson Charles Francis said in a statement.

Since the incident, CPD put in new safety measures like increased police presence and new traffic patterns. Lt James Byrne says they have made arrests for gun possessions since the initiatives started.

He adds that they are aware July 4 falls on a weekend this year and could bring more people out, and they are making plans accordingly.

As for Jenkins, she believes what happened to her son and others on May 10 could happen again.

“Even though this is tourist season, people still need to be made aware of what’s going on so they too can protect themselves and be more on the alert,” Jenkins said.

