Experts: Lowcountry conditions create harsh environment for buildings

By Kaitlin Stansell
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For Lowcountry building experts, Florida’s deadly building collapse has highlighted a common problem for the structural integrity of so many properties, water damage.

“I think the collapse in Miami is concerning mostly because it is the most tragic example of something that happens all too often,” Building Claims Attorney Elliotte Quinn said. “It is looking more and more like this is the result of water getting in and causing rebar to corrode and concrete to spall and weaken…Water is the number one enemy for buildings. It will cause concrete and rebar to weaken, and it will cause wood to rot, and it will eventually, as those things weaken, something will collapse.”

Investigators are still working to determine why the Surfside condo building partially collapsed one week ago, however more and more evidence has shown that water from the complex’s pool area may be at fault.

Since the collapse, Miami-Dade County officials have initiated emergency inspections of all residential properties five stories or higher that are 40 years or older. However, the county already had regulations in place that required older buildings to be recertified to ensure their structural stability.

In South Carolina though, once a building is constructed, it’s up to its owner to routinely inspect its integrity and maintain and repair it.

There are currently no specific state or local regulations that require private building owners to take these initiatives, according to Charleston building experts.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

