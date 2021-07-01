SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Elsa forms in the Atlantic!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Elsa forms over 850 miles ESE of the Windward Islands in the open Atlantic Ocean. Elsa is forecast to head into the Caribbean this weekend and needs to be watched for possible impacts in the United States next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 89.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 86.

FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 89.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
House on I-526.
House on I-526 in North Charleston
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression forms over the Atlantic

Latest News

Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression forms over the Atlantic
Live 5 First Alert Weather
New Month... Same Weather... Hot & Humid with pop-up storms!
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cold front to bring storms ahead of the holiday weekend!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New update issued on potential tropical cyclone