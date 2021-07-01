FIRST ALERT: Elsa forms in the Atlantic!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Elsa forms over 850 miles ESE of the Windward Islands in the open Atlantic Ocean. Elsa is forecast to head into the Caribbean this weekend and needs to be watched for possible impacts in the United States next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 89.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 86.

FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 89.

