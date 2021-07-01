Food distributions organized around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those in need of food can look forward to two food giveaways being hosted in the Lowcountry.

Summerville

The South East Chapter of the National Action Network says they will be holding a drive-thru food distribution in Summerville.

Organizers say they will be hosting the giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

They say it will be hosted at Redeemed Christian Church of God Summerville located at 1246 Bacons Bridge Road.

North Charleston

The Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ says they will also be holding a food giveaway.

Their distribution will be held at 7362 Old Hertz Road in North Charleston.

Organizers say it will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but they are asking everyone to please stay in their cars.

