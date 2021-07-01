Juvenile driver charged in fatal Johns Island crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle crash on Johns Island.

The driver, who was not named because of her age, has been charged with reckless homicide, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.

Deputies say she was driving a black Hyundai Sonata on Betsy Kerrison Parkway at approximately 2 a.m. on June 17 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, deputies say.

An incident report states the vehicle was driving too fast for conditions. The speed of the impact split the vehicle into two pieces, the report states.

A rear-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, deputies say. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

All occupants of the vehicle were juveniles, deputies say.

