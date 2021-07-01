Lee County animal rescue raided, two arrested for inhumane treatment of animals

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has arrested two women in connection with the inhumane treatment of animals.

Laura Ross and Nicole Lafaivre are facing several charges including illegal possession of white-tailed deer, inhumane treatment of animals, and illegal importation/possession of non-native wildlife species.

On June 29, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a property in Lee County.

Upon arrival, officers found several deer, more than 200 squirrels, and other animals being kept in crowded conditions inside a double-wide mobile home on the property. Armadillos and nutria, an invasive species native to South America, were also found on the property.

Officials say some of the small mammals were being kept in cages stacked in the living room of the mobile home while others were roaming freely.

Several wildlife agencies will be assisting SCDNR with securing safe accommodations for the animals who were confiscated from the property until they can be assessed for potential diseases or other health issues.

“Right now, our number one concern is the welfare of these animals,” SCDNR Deputy Director of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Emily Cope said. “It’s a very challenging situation to deal with, mainly because of the sheer number of animals that were being kept on this site, and the deplorable conditions that existed there. We are working with Animal Control to determine the best way to move forward on this, and the help we’ve gotten from local veterinarians has been invaluable.”

The Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine will assist SCDNR with testing some of the animals. Animals found to be disease-free may be released into the wild, although the disposition of each animal will have to be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

“SCDNR takes the inhumane treatment of animals very seriously,” said SCDNR Deputy Director for Law Enforcement, Col. Chisolm Frampton. “It’s heartbreaking when our officers encounter a situation like this, and we greatly appreciate the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and all of the other agencies and individuals involved yesterday. It’s important for us to be clear that this kind of treatment of wildlife will not be tolerated in South Carolina.”

Ross and LaFaivre were being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.