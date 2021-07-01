Man arrested in Dorchester County shoplifting case

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shoplifting case at a Summerville-area grocery store.

Raymond Frank Bridges Jr. is charged with petit larceny with enhancement, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson.

Deputies say Bridges was identified as one of two suspects who took part in a June 14 shoplifting at Lowe’s Food on Dorchester Road.

Investigators say video taken by a witness and a store employee recorded two people piling more than $250 in stolen items into a vehicle then leaving the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the other suspect.

Meanwhile, a judge set bond at $10,000 for Bridges.

