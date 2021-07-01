SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man arrested in Dorchester County shoplifting case

Raymond Frank Bridges Jr. is charged with petit larceny, deputies say.
Raymond Frank Bridges Jr. is charged with petit larceny, deputies say.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shoplifting case at a Summerville-area grocery store.

Raymond Frank Bridges Jr. is charged with petit larceny with enhancement, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson.

Deputies say Bridges was identified as one of two suspects who took part in a June 14 shoplifting at Lowe’s Food on Dorchester Road.

Investigators say video taken by a witness and a store employee recorded two people piling more than $250 in stolen items into a vehicle then leaving the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the other suspect.

Meanwhile, a judge set bond at $10,000 for Bridges.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

One of the victims of a King Street altercation is asking those involved or who has information...
Downtown stabbing victim and mother asking for answers
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in custody on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Activists to hold news conference on Sutherland death, delays in criminal charges
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Juvenile driver charged in fatal Johns Island crash
Twin brothers Javian and Jadrien Huell graduated from C. E. Murray High School in Greeleyville...
Twin brothers take top honors in C. E. Murray High Class of 2021