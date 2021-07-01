Man arrested in North Charleston teen’s shooting death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Thursday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy last week.

Israel Robinson is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The charges stem from a shooting on June 22 in a park in the 3700 block of Old Pine Circle that left 16-year-old Jaquez Butler dead. Authorities said Butler died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Family and friends of the victim held a rally Monday night calling for justice in Butler’s killing. Members of the North Charleston Police Department, including Police Chief Reggie Burgess, attended the rally.

A community is calling for justice after 16-year-old Jaquez Butler was gunned down on June 22. (Live 5)

Investigators say they identified Robinson as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him in the Pinecrest neighborhood.

Robinson was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

