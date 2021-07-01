SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Millions expected to travel for Fourth of July weekend; Charleston Airport seeing significant growth

CHS CEO: ‘Air travel is back, and it’s back here in Charleston in a big way.’
At the Charleston International Airport, officials expect 20,000 people to pass through the...
At the Charleston International Airport, officials expect 20,000 people to pass through the terminals on Thursday alone: 10,000 arrivals and 10,000 departures, respectively.(Live 5)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Millions of Americans are set to take to the skies and the roads to celebrate Independence Day this year after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered celebrations last year.

AAA predicts 47 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July this year, the second-highest number ever and only behind 2019′s record. The group predicts more than 635,000 South Carolinians will hit the road for the long weekend.

Air travel, meanwhile, is up significantly from last year but below 2019 levels. The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,920,663 passengers Wednesday, more than three times as many as the same day in 2020 but still around half a million fewer than the year prior.

At the Charleston International Airport, officials expect 20,000 people to pass through the terminals on Thursday alone: 10,000 arrivals and 10,000 departures, respectively.

CEO Elliott Summey said the airport is seeing plenty of growth, a trend he expects to continue.

“July will be the biggest month in the history of our airport,” he said. “We are running at about 118% of where we were in July of 2019. We’re about 20 points higher than the rest of the country right now.”

With more people traveling by plane, officials urge travelers to leave plenty of time to get through security. They also want people to remember wearing a mask is required at airports until September 13.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

One of the victims of a King Street altercation is asking those involved or who has information...
Downtown stabbing victim and mother asking for answers
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in custody on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Activists to hold news conference on Sutherland death, delays in criminal charges
Raymond Frank Bridges Jr. is charged with petit larceny, deputies say.
Man arrested in Dorchester County shoplifting case
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Juvenile driver charged in fatal Johns Island crash