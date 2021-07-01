Millions expected to travel for Fourth of July weekend; Charleston Airport seeing significant growth

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Millions of Americans are set to take to the skies and the roads to celebrate Independence Day this year after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered celebrations last year.

AAA predicts 47 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July this year, the second-highest number ever and only behind 2019′s record. The group predicts more than 635,000 South Carolinians will hit the road for the long weekend.

Air travel, meanwhile, is up significantly from last year but below 2019 levels. The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,920,663 passengers Wednesday, more than three times as many as the same day in 2020 but still around half a million fewer than the year prior.

At the Charleston International Airport, officials expect 20,000 people to pass through the terminals on Thursday alone: 10,000 arrivals and 10,000 departures, respectively.

CEO Elliott Summey said the airport is seeing plenty of growth, a trend he expects to continue.

“July will be the biggest month in the history of our airport,” he said. “We are running at about 118% of where we were in July of 2019. We’re about 20 points higher than the rest of the country right now.”

With more people traveling by plane, officials urge travelers to leave plenty of time to get through security. They also want people to remember wearing a mask is required at airports until September 13.

