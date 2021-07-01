SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry responds to backlash after she turns away from U.S. flag during national anthem

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national anthem after the finals of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Price won, Andersen was second and Berry finished third.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Christopher Brito | CBS News
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - Hammer thrower and activist Gwen Berry has received fierce backlash after she appeared to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem was being played at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend.

Berry, who famously protested during the anthem in the 2019 Pan American Games, caught attention for turning her body toward the stands and away from the flag as “The Star-Spangled Banner” was playing at the trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. Toward the end of the song, she put a black T-shirt with the words “Activist Athlete” on her head. Her competitors DeAnna Price, who won first place, and Brooke Andersen, second place winner, put their hands over their hearts and faced the flag.

Following her protest of the anthem, she drew ire from some conservative voices. Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw said Monday that Berry should be removed from the team. While sharing an article of the incident, Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, “Why does the Left hate America?” Former Republican presidential candidate and ex-Wisconsin governor Scott Walker also blasted Berry on Twitter. 

“What is wrong with people?” he wrote. “Growing up, everyone stood for the American flag. Didn’t matter your politics, race, sex, income, religion; everyone stood for the flag. It was one of those civic rituals that brought us together. It still should today.”

Berry responded to the criticism on social media, saying people’s comments shows they “rally patriotism over basic morality” and “the commercials, statements, and phony sentiments regarding black lives were just a hoax.”

“I never said I hated this country!” she said in another tweet. “People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE.”

On Saturday, Berry said she felt the playing of the anthem after her award ceremony “felt like it was a set-up.”

“They did it on purpose,” Berry told the Associated Press. “I was pissed, to be honest.” She added that she found it no coincidence that she was in plain view during the anthem.

“They said they were going to play it before we walked out, then they played it when we were out there,” Berry said. “But I don’t really want to talk about the anthem because that’s not important. The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has.”

USA Track and Field spokeswoman Susan Hazzard said in a statement that the anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

“We didn’t wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule,” she said.

Berry, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, said she will continue to advocate for racial justice in the U.S.

“My purpose and my mission is bigger than sports,” Berry said Saturday. “I’m here to represent those ... who died due to systemic racism. That’s the important part. That’s why I’m going. That’s why I’m here today.”

Berry is no stranger to raising awareness to racial injustice. She and fencer Race Imboden were punished for protesting on the medal stand during the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima. They received a 12-month probation that was later overturned.

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

One of the victims of a King Street altercation is asking those involved or who has information...
Downtown stabbing victim and mother asking for answers
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in custody on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Activists to hold news conference on Sutherland death, delays in criminal charges
Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside collapse site were halted due to safety concerns....
Stability issues halt search and rescue at condo collapse site
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges