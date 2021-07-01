Patriots Point preparing for Fourth of July festivities

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Patriots Point say things are well underway for their Fourth of July celebration.

The park’s celebration includes museum hours, food trucks, live music and fireworks.

“On Sunday we open the museum at 9 a.m., we close the museum at 5 p.m. and then at 6 p.m. it’s all hands on deck for the festival,” Patriots Point Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications Chris Hauff said. “We’ll have live music starting at 6 p.m. and going through 9 p.m.”

Hauff says excitement is in the air after cancelling last year’s show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everything is buzzing around Patriots Point right now as we get ready to celebrate America’s birthday,” Hauff said. “We’re gearing up as the destination for patriotism here in the Lowcountry to have a great fireworks blast on Sunday.”

Hauff described this year’s event as a “sigh of relief” saying that there was a time when he would have been cautious or optimistic about this year’s event, but now the prevailing sentiment is excitement

“To celebrate the Fourth of July and America’s birthday with American flags everywhere and warships. There’s not a better place to do that and we’re so excited to welcome the community back,” Hauff said.

