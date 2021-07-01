SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Photo shows North Charleston police officer comforting woman during disturbance call

North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family...
North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family members say had become confused after taking new medications. Police say the officer walked with her until she calmed down and was willing to return to her home.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department shared a photo of one of its officers trying to comfort a woman as they responded to a disturbance call.

Police say a family member told them their mother had been taking new medications and was acting confused.

Police made contact with the woman, whose name they did not release. Police say she was frustrated and did not want to return home.

“Officer Lyle Key walked her around the neighborhood for as long as she needed,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. “Officer Key goes above and beyond on every call.

Jacobs said Key walked with the woman until she calmed down and returned to the family home.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said a boy was born on June 11 and was...
Baby surrendered safely under Safe Haven Act
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston teen’s shooting death
Crew responded to the 6100 block of Rivers Avenue Thursday morning to fight the fire, the NCFD...
Crews respond to North Charleston commercial fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Food distributions organized around the Lowcountry