Police arrest man in Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police say a man wanted in connection with an early-morning shooting on Wednesday turned himself in Thursday morning.

Justin R. Pedersen, 19, of North Charleston, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Capt. Mark Fields.

Police responded to the Tail Race Tavern on Barony Street Wednesday at approximately 3:27 a.m. where a shooting had been reported. Police learned the 34-year-old shooting victim had already been driven to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Fields said the suspect had also left the scene. Investigators identified Pedersen as the suspect in the shooting and said Pedersen shot the victim multiple times while both were behind the tavern.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Pedersen Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital later the same morning, Fields said.

No mugshot of Pedersen was immediately available.

Pedersen was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing Thursday morning.

