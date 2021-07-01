SC Highway Patrol encouraging drivers to ‘relax’ ahead of holiday weekend.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is encouraging motorists to use extra caution and leave earlier ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Trooper 1st Class Nick Pye says this weekend will look different compared to last year and expects a big travel weekend.

“This weekend, especially today and tomorrow, starts the Fourth of July holiday weekend. We expect it to be a lot different than last year just because of COVID and stuff like that,” Pye said. “This is really a big time that people are going to travel and visit the area, both locally and from all over the country.”

Pye says to reax and take a little extra time in order to have a safe trip.

“We’re trying to get the message out to the public to relax, take your take, take proper precautions to make sure you have a safe trip to and from where you’re going,” Pye said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect an increase in visibility from them during the holiday weekend.

“If you’re out travelling the roads this weekend in South Carolina you’re going to see more law enforcement, you’re going to see more troopers. Especially on the interstate,” Pye said.

Pye also urged motorists to do a safety check on their vehicles before traveling by inspecting tires, making sure phones are charged and packing a few extra water bottles.

