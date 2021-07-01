SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shelby Rogers upsets 15th seed at Wimbledon

(Chris Smith | Volvo Car Open)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shelby Rogers is moving to the 3rd round at Wimbledon for just the 3rd time in her career.

Rogers completed a victory over the tournaments 15th seed Maria Sakkari on Thursday morning winning 7-5, 6-4.

The match had begun on Wednesday afternoon but was suspended due to darkness after Rogers won the first set.

The Lowcountry native’s only other trip to the 3rd round at the All-England club came in 2017. Besides that, she’s never made it past the first round.

The win evened her record at Wimbledon at 4-4.

Rogers will try to pull off another upset in her next match as she’ll take on 18th seed Elena Rybackina in the 3rd round.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

Trevor Lawrence (Source: TigerNet)
Trevor Lawrence named ACC Male Athlete of the Year
The Stingrays dropped game 3 of the Kelly Cup finals on Wednesday, 6-4
VIDEO: Stingrays drop game 3 in Ft. Wayne
The Stingrays dropped game 3 of the Kelly Cup finals in Ft. Wayne on Wednesday, 6-4
Komets Hold Off Rays 6-4, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Charleston RiverDogs (Source: RiverDogs)
RiverDogs Lead from Start to Finish, Take Down Cannon Ballers 8-5