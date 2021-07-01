Shelby Rogers upsets 15th seed at Wimbledon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shelby Rogers is moving to the 3rd round at Wimbledon for just the 3rd time in her career.

Rogers completed a victory over the tournaments 15th seed Maria Sakkari on Thursday morning winning 7-5, 6-4.

The match had begun on Wednesday afternoon but was suspended due to darkness after Rogers won the first set.

The Lowcountry native’s only other trip to the 3rd round at the All-England club came in 2017. Besides that, she’s never made it past the first round.

The win evened her record at Wimbledon at 4-4.

Rogers will try to pull off another upset in her next match as she’ll take on 18th seed Elena Rybackina in the 3rd round.

