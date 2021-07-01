Teenager in serious condition after North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston teenager is in serious condition after being shot in the head with a shotgun around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

During a bond court hearing, Arthur Lee Wilson was denied bond on an attempted murder charge. He is also facing charges for domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The teen’s mother, Shawnta Brown, still had her son’s blood on her clothes as she read a victim impact statement in court.

“What kind of monster can shoot a child that you have known since he was one,” Brown said, pleading with the judge to deny bond. “I wanted to come here to bond court and really express how I felt about my 18-year-old child being shot in the head by a man he considers a dad over a misunderstanding about a car.”

Court document show Wilson and Brown’s son got into a verbal disagreement that turned into a fight at a home a Luella Avenue. According to witnesses interviewed by North Charleston police, Wilson had sustained injuries to his face which may have been caused by a brick.

Court documents allege Wilson then retrieved a shotgun from the home and pointed it at Brown’s son and pulled the trigger. The affidavit states the gun failed to fire which prompted Wilson to retrieve a second shotgun. Brown’s son was struck in head with birdshot and transported to MUSC, according to the police report.

“Whatever malice he had against my son he must have been holding it in for quite some time to attack my child the way he attacked my son,” Brown said. “He can’t control his anger and now my son is a victim. I was up all night since the shooting happened. I still have his blood on me.”

The family of a teen shot in the head attend bond court to deliver victim impact statements. (Live 5 News)

At bond court, the victim was said to be in serious condition. Brown says her son had just graduated from Stall High School where he finished a year early.

“He was planning this month on joining the firefighters,” Brown said. “All that was just taken away in a blink of an eye.”

This is not the first time Wilson have been behind bars for a violent crime. According to jail records, he was arrested in 2013 for criminal domestic violence and possession of a gun or knife during a violent crime.

