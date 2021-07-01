Trident Medical begins operations as teaching college

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center says they will become a teaching hospital with the debut of graduate Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine programs.

Trident Medical Center CEO Christina Oh said adding the residency programs to Trident’s growing list of services is critical to meeting the future healthcare needs of Lowcountry families.

“Training the next generation of physicians, especially in much-need specialties like emergency medicine and internal medicine, to care for our region’s families will have a positive and generational impact on the health of our communities,” Oh said. “People tend to move to and stay in areas where there are highly trained physicians and healthcare is accessible. Our goal for our residents is to make their experience of living in the Lowcountry and working at Trident Medical Center so memorable they’ll want to stay here and practice medicine after they complete their residency.”

The hospital says their Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine residency programs are three-year programs and will welcome 10 residents each year.

Trident GME Administrative Director Agness Gregg said more than 2,200 physicians applied to the two programs.

“We have an outstanding group of residents joining us for our inaugural classes. They will set the bar high for the classes that will follow them. They are also representative of the Lowcountry, which is important knowing we have an increasingly diverse population in our rapidly growing region,” Gregg said.

Medical directors for the programs are Dr. Nicholas Connors and Dr. Nancy Crossley.

Trident says Connors is Board-certified in Emergency Medicine and earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell College at Cornell University. They say he performed his residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital and a Fellowship at New York University School of Medicine.

Crossley is Board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine. Trident says she completed her residency at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI.

Last year, Trident says more than 130,000 patients received emergency care in a Trident Health ER, which includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.

