Tropical Storm Elsa picks up speed in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Elsa is moving rapidly to the west-northwest with additional strengthening in the forecast.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the center of Elsa was located near latitude 10.6 North, longitude 52.6 West. Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 mph. An even faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles, mainly to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said it is too early to tell whether Elsa will track toward the Atlantic coast or toward the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast tracks point the center of the storm along the western coast of the Florida peninsula, but the so-called cone of uncertainty, which plots the possible paths of the storm based on numerous computer models also includes the eastern side of the peninsula, which would put it on a path towards the Georgia and Carolina coastlines.

“The uncertainty in strength and model differences makes it a tricky forecast that we will continue to fine-tune,” Walsh said.

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near portions of eastern Cuba.

Elsa is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 10 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. Over Puerto Rico, rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts of 5 inches are expected Friday into Saturday.

