SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Twin brothers take top honors in C. E. Murray High Class of 2021

Twin brothers Javian and Jadrien Huell graduated from C. E. Murray High School in Greeleyville...
Twin brothers Javian and Jadrien Huell graduated from C. E. Murray High School in Greeleyville in June, taking the two top honors in their class.(Tonya Huell)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quite an accomplishment for two young men in Williamsburg County.

Twin brothers Javian and Jadrien Huell graduated from C. E. Murray High School in Greeleyville in June, taking the two top honors in their class.

Javian is valedictorian and Jadrien is salutatorian. It’s the first time in school history that the two highest GPA students in the same class, came from the same household, according to their parents.

The 18-year-old brothers were also part of a Dual College Enrollment Program. So on May 14, they marched in the graduation ceremony for Williamsburg Technical College, receiving a certificate in General College Studies.

Caption

Javian and Jadrien are currently enrolled at Williamsburg Technical College completing classes toward an Associate’s Degree before attending a college or university of their choice in the Fall.

Their parents Tonya and Clarence Huell, and other family members and friends are very proud of their accomplishments.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
Investigators have arrested two people in connection to a home invasion in Summerville which...
2 arrested in Summerville home invasion blamed for man’s death

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Juvenile driver charged in fatal Johns Island crash
.Javian and Jadrien Huell
Twin brothers take top honors in C. E. Murray High Class of 2021
Crew responded to the 6100 block of Rivers Avenue Thursday morning to fight the fire, the NCFD...
Crews extinguish fire at North Charleston restaurant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trident Medical begins operations as teaching college