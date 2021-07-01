Twin brothers take top honors in C. E. Murray High Class of 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quite an accomplishment for two young men in Williamsburg County.

Twin brothers Javian and Jadrien Huell graduated from C. E. Murray High School in Greeleyville in June, taking the two top honors in their class.

Javian is valedictorian and Jadrien is salutatorian. It’s the first time in school history that the two highest GPA students in the same class, came from the same household, according to their parents.

The 18-year-old brothers were also part of a Dual College Enrollment Program. So on May 14, they marched in the graduation ceremony for Williamsburg Technical College, receiving a certificate in General College Studies.

Autoplay Caption

Javian and Jadrien are currently enrolled at Williamsburg Technical College completing classes toward an Associate’s Degree before attending a college or university of their choice in the Fall.

Their parents Tonya and Clarence Huell, and other family members and friends are very proud of their accomplishments.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.