LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old reported missing in Lexington County.

According to officials, Anissa Nunez ran away and was last seen on June 28 in the Red Bank area of Lexington County.

Nunez is described as a 5′5″ female, 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes.

If you see Anissa, or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Lexington County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-785-8230.

