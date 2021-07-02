3 left without home after North Charleston duplex fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said an early-morning fire at a duplex home displaced three people Friday morning.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 12:34 a.m. Friday about a fire at the home on Napoleon Drive, Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said. The call reported that Unit A of the home was on fire.

The first arriving fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames showing from both units of the duplex.

Julazadeh said firefighters quickly began a search inside the homes and confirmed everyone had made it safely out of the home.

The Red Cross is helping the three residents and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported, Julazadeh said.

