Book donations total 4,700 in drive named for Emanuel 9 victim

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A month-long drive for new and gently-used books for children brought in 4,700 books in June.

Reading Partners spokesperson Christine Messick confirmed the total Thursday afternoon.

The book drive benefitted the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation, named after the longtime Charleston County librarian who was killed in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Hurd was passionate about helping children find books to develop their own love of reading.

Live 5 News partnered with Reading Partners for the book drive.

Earlier in the month, Barnes and Noble also joined the campaign, donating a portion of book sales to the foundation.

