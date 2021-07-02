SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A driver and passenger are fortunate to have avoided serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over the median of an interstate highway into oncoming traffic.

Las Vegas television station KTNV reports the crash happened on Interstate 15 south of the city on June 24.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle hydroplaned after some recent rainfall in the desert area.

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while...

Posted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The video shows the vehicle flip over the barrier in front of several cars. The SUV landed on its wheels, and other drivers were able to avoid a serious collision.

The highway patrol said the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries and were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon, according to...
Deputy and two employees shot near South Carolina park, officials say
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Johns Island crash; Juvenile driver charged
Arthur Lee Wilson is denied bond for attempted murder Thursday morning
Teenager in serious condition after North Charleston shooting
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston 16-year-old’s shooting death
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Charleston Thursday night.
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Charleston shooting

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Firefighters received a 911 call at 12:34 a.m. Friday about a fire at the home on Napoleon Drive.
3 left without home after North Charleston duplex fire
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
U.S. hiring accelerated last month as workers see pay gains
South Carolina lottery officials say Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $101 million.
Saturday Powerball drawing worth $100 million
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Charleston Thursday night.
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Charleston shooting