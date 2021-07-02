SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to chicken

If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for...
If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.

The advisory is due to a listeria outbreak being investigated by the agency’s Food and Safety Division.

So far, three people have gotten sick in two states, and one of those people died. More people could have been affected.

The outbreak is linked to precooked chicken and all the people involved ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.

People at higher risk for listeria infection are pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC advises avoiding cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as deli chicken salad and salads with chicken found in a deli or store’s refrigerated section.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Charleston Thursday night.
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon, according to...
Deputy and two employees shot near South Carolina park, officials say
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Johns Island crash; Juvenile driver charged
Elsa is the first 2021 Atlantic hurricane of the season. The storm had reached Category 1...
Hurricane Elsa continues moving west in the Caribbean Sea
Arthur Lee Wilson is denied bond for attempted murder Thursday morning
Teenager in serious condition after North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Gases prices are up, hotels are booked, and traffic is expected to be worse than last year, but...
Travel experts expect more last-minute travelers to brave the SC traffic
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 126
A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
Elsa is the first 2021 Atlantic hurricane of the season. The storm had reached Category 1...
Hurricane Elsa continues moving west in the Caribbean Sea
The settlement, filed Friday morning in Columbia, would include a 1.46% increase in rates for...
Dominion Energy electric rate case settlement reached, SC says