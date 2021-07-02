Lowcountry counties could see strong storms, flash flooding Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service said there is a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms as a large area of showers and thunderstorms move across portions of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph will be possible.

Rainfall amounts of between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts will also be possible across the four counties through the evening.

Most of that rain, forecasters say, will fall within about three hours, which could result in minor flooding of low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

There is a low risk for flash flooding, especially over the Charleston metro area.

The city of Charleston is preparing for the possibility of strong thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the early evening hours.

The city’s Public Safety Operations Center will open at 3 p.m. to manage the city’s response, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

“The National Weather Service tells us that this could be a significant weather event, so all of the normal precautions apply: monitor local media for the latest weather forecast, use caution when traveling on the roadways and never drive through standing water,” City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said. “As always, the safety of our citizens is our number one priority, so city crews stand ready to respond to any impacts the storm may bring.”

City spokesman Jack O’Toole said city stormwater personnel have secured and deployed pumps in areas of known flooding throughout the city to assist with stormwater drainage related to the weather event. Crews are out clearing debris from storm drains to ensure efficient drainage during the storm and are prepared to assist with post-event clean-up, as needed, he said.

The Charleston Fire Department activated its high water team and have a high-water vehicle prepared to perform rescues.

