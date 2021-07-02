SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Elsa moving through the Caribbean, over Barbados, Tuesday, July 2, 2021, at 12:00 Z (8am a.m. ET). Elsa was expected to pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday and to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.(NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it battered the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses and airports under the threat of flash flooding and landslides.

Heavy rains and winds lashed Barbados as the Category 1 storm headed for islands including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are still struggling to recover from recent volcanic eruptions.

Elsa was located about 95 miles (155 kilometers) east of St. Vincent and was moving west-northwest at 28 mph (44 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Authorities opened dozens of shelters in St. Vincent and urged people to evacuate if they lived near a valley, given the threat of flash flooding, mudslides and lahars, especially in the northern part of the island where La Soufrière volcano is located.

“They will move anything within its path,” said St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. “Do not wait until it’s too late to go to a shelter.”

He said 94 shelters are open, adding that it’s a smaller number than in previous years because some 2,000 people remain in other shelters following massive volcanic eruptions that began in early April.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti and the entire coast of Haiti. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Grenada, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Jamaica, while a hurricane watch was in effect for Haiti’s southern region from the capital, Port-au-Prince, to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Elsa was expected to move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola, which is shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, on Saturday. The storm was then expected to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

The storm was forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) with maximum totals of 10 inches (25 centimeters) inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. The rain could unleash isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Johns Island crash; Juvenile driver charged
A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon, according to...
Deputy and two employees shot near South Carolina park, officials say
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston 16-year-old’s shooting death
Arthur Lee Wilson is denied bond for attempted murder Thursday morning
Teenager in serious condition after North Charleston shooting
Charleston County deputies say the crash involved one car that ran off the roadway and struck a...
Coroner identifies man killed in early-morning Edisto Island crash

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
FILE - In this May 28, 2021 file photo, travelers wait for their luggage at a baggage carousel...
Travel is back with a bang for the Fourth of July weekend
Airports and roads will be congested as travelers gear up for a busy holiday weekend. (Source:...
Short-staffed airlines and higher gas prices can cause woes during holiday travel
The settlement, filed Friday morning in Columbia, would include a 1.46% increase in rates for...
Dominion Energy electric rate case settlement reached, SC says
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report