FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring Friday afternoon storms, watching Elsa!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will near the area Friday afternoon producing a line of strong storms that could produce locally heavy rainfall. An early morning shower chance along the coast will give way to a fairly dry start to Friday. The chance of rain will increase from lunchtime into the afternoon as a line of storms advances into our area from the west. Storms will move west to east across the area but could be slow movers, especially along the coast. This could cause minor flooding depending on where the storms develop. Highs today will be in the middle 80s. The cold front will push to the south by early tomorrow morning ending the chance for showers and storms. Sunny weather will return for our 4th of July weekend with only a small rain chance on Saturday. Lower humidity will make the heat a bit more tolerable this weekend as highs should reach the upper 80s Saturday and near 90 degrees on Sunday.

Elsa was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane Friday morning become this season’s first hurricane. The storm, located near Barbados, will moving west into the Caribbean Sea later today. Elsa is forecast to be near Cuba by early next week as a strong tropical storm or hurricane. A turn to the north is likely to occur early next week bringing in the potential for impacts in the United States. The exact track if very uncertain this week with possibilities of this storm moving north as early as the Bahamas or not until the Gulf of Mexico. IF we were to feel any impacts in the Lowcountry, it would not be until the middle or late portion of next week. We’ll keep you updated this weekend!

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84.

SATURDAY: Turning Sunny. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 87.

4TH OF JULY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 90.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 90.

