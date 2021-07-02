Folly Beach businesses prepare for busy weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Fourth of July weekend is officially underway and many Folly Beach businesses are seeing a rebound as more tourists and locals are making their way onto the island.

Business owners and guests says things have looked more normal over the last few days as more tourists and locals come out.

Whitney Hanna works at Folly Beach Golf Carts and says they’ve sold out, which is something they’ve seen before, but not every day even in a normal summer season.

“I hate saying no to people. It breaks my heart when people are on vacation, and they want a golf cart and I say no all day long because we’ve been sold out,” Hanna said. “I mean, we’re selling out about 3-4 days in advance.”

However, she says it’s exciting to see people back out and visiting again.

“As far as the golf cart world goes, I think we’re back to normal,” Hanna said.

While many things seem back to normal, the City of Folly Beach firework show was cancelled earlier in the year because of health and safety concerns.

The City’s Director of Public Safety, Andrew Gilreath says they’re still confident in that decision, but that won’t keep a lot of folks from still visiting the beach for 4th of July weekend.

“Definitely with the increase in people getting vaccinations, the population out here is definitely showing a big increase, in fact, I think it’s probably going to be one of our busiest weekends yet,” Gilreath said.

Usually, they have some lane reversals in effect for after the firework show, but Gilreath says since there’s no event, they won’t be changing any traffic patterns.

“I would absolutely expect there to be delays,” Gilreath said. “Unfortunately, there’s one way in and one way out and that’s just the way it works.”

He says they are planning for large crowds and will have more police and fire safety working to help with law enforcement and regulations.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.