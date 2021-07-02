SC Lottery
Lowcountry communities will light up skies with fireworks for July 4

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Independence Day celebrations will bring the return of gatherings and fireworks over the holiday weekend after the pandemic canceled many events last year.

The town of Moncks Corner is hosting a free celebration at its Regional Recreation Complex Saturday night. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Attendees are welcome to watch from their vehicles or spread out on the Event Field. Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday, several communities will have their own celebrations:

  • Summerville is hosting its Fireworks and Freedom Festival starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gahagan Park. The event is free.
  • Patriots Point will hold its July 4 fireworks celebration with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. The celebration will include live music and more than 10 Lowcountry food trucks.
  • Goose Creek will hold its Fabulous Fourth in the Creek beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the city’s Municipal Center.
  • North Charleston will hold its July 4 celebration at Riverfront Park with a festival from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark.
  • The City of Charleston is hosting a free Fourth of July concert at Joseph P. Riley Stadium at 8 p.m. featuring the Charleston Symphony with special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler. A fireworks display will follow the concert.

Click here for more details on more Lowcountry holiday celebrations at the Lowcountry Weekend. You’ll also find links to the event websites.

