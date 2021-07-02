Mace appointed to serve on economic task force

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - U.S. Congressman Nancy Mace confirmed she has been appointed to serve on the American Economic Task Force.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nominated the First District Congresswoman to the task force, according to a release from Mace’s office.

“After a year of government-mandated shutdowns which devastated our nation’s economy, Americans are ready to get back to work,” Mace said.

The task force develops policits to promote job creation and support workers in the Lowcountry and across the nation.

Mace said it will empower American workers by “removing arbitrary government barriers, spurring innovation, and allowing American businesses to create millions of good jobs.”

“With this appointment, I have the opportunity to bring South Carolina’s pro-growth vantage point to the federal level to help all Americans,” she said.

Mace, who defeated one-term Rep. Joe Cunningham in the 2020 election, grew up in Goose Creek and graduated magna cum laude from The Citadel.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.