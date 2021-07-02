Moncks Corner police chief returning to work following suspension

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief is returning to work next week following a suspension in connection with the investigation of a school resource officer accused of having sex with a student while working at Berkeley High School.

Moncks Corner town officials say Chief Rick Ollic will be back on July 6 after the holiday weekend; Capt. Mark Fields is currently in charge of the department. Town officials would not comment on why or when Ollic was placed on leave.

Ollic was suspended last month, according to attorney Mark Peper, who represents the family of the student who says she was assaulted by 50-year-old Zedrick Maurice Smalls, a former police officer.

Smalls was charged earlier this month with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor along with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Smalls is accused of having sex with the victim on two occasions in June, according to affidavits released by SLED. Additionally, agents said that on or around May 2021 and early June 2021, Smalls touched the victim inappropriately multiple times.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said Smalls was fired from the department following an investigation into an “inappropriate communication” with a student.

Smalls’ 10 months with the department was marred with myriad of infractions, according to his employee file.

Ollic spent 29 years with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office before becoming the Moncks Corner police chief in on Jan. 1, 2016.

