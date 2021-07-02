SC Lottery
Number of vacant buildings on the decline in Charleston, but hundreds remain

Despite Charleston’s booming real estate market, there are still hundreds of buildings in the...
Despite Charleston's booming real estate market, there are still hundreds of buildings in the city that sit abandoned and in various states of decay.
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite Charleston’s booming real estate market, there are still hundreds of buildings in the city that sit abandoned and in various states of decay.

That number has dropped in recent years from 257 in mid-2019 to 205 today, but while the city is trying to crack down, in some ways they say their hands are tied.

Two years ago, city officials looked into creating a task force to impose stricter penalties on property owners, but current ordinances and laws are already as strict as they can be under state law.

There are generally two types of property owners who own these abandoned buildings, Dan Riccio, the city’s director of livability and tourism, explained: developers who let them sit until the buildings collapse so they can build something new, which they wouldn’t be allowed to do if a historic building was still standing; and those who don’t have the financial ability or may have disagreements among family members with what to do with the property.

“Our goal is to possibly impose civil fines on the willful owners that are purposely allowing the property to deteriorate and somehow be deflected or accessible by the non-willful impoverished property owners to restore and rehabilitate their properties,” Riccio said.

The city’s booming real estate market has likely helped motivate owners to bring these properties back to a livable state, he said.

