SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One dead, three injured following two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Thursday afternoon....
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Thursday afternoon. It happened on U.S. 301 at Bozard Road about a mile north of Orangeburg.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and three people are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 at Bozard Road about a mile north of Orangeburg.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2015 Dodge van was traveling south on 301 while a 2015 Ford car was on Bozard Road attempting to make a left turn onto 301 when both vehicles collided.

Three people in the Dodge were transported to the hospital, and the driver of the Ford died.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Mother killed by stray bullet while dropping son off at Naval Academy
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office are searching for 22-year-old Kendall...
Deputies searching for person of interest after murder victim found in freezer
Tropical Depression #5 formed Wednesday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Elsa...
Tropical depression #5 transitions into Tropical Storm Elsa
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston 16-year-old’s shooting death

Latest News

North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family...
Photo shows North Charleston police officer comforting woman during disturbance call
Inside a Ridgeville building, children from more than a dozen Lowcountry counties who are...
‘Shawshank for children’: SC juvenile justice facilities face increasing criticism
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC implements new 2-cent Gas Tax increase
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Shawshank for children’: SC juvenile justice facilities face increasing criticism