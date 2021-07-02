One dead, three injured following two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and three people are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 at Bozard Road about a mile north of Orangeburg.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2015 Dodge van was traveling south on 301 while a 2015 Ford car was on Bozard Road attempting to make a left turn onto 301 when both vehicles collided.

Three people in the Dodge were transported to the hospital, and the driver of the Ford died.

